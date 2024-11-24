The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme

Diljit Dosanjh. File Pic/Instagram

The Maharashtra excise department on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving alcohol at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the Kothrud area of Pune later in the evening, an official said, reported the PTI.

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme.

According to the PTI, State Excise Commissioner C Rajput said, "The state excise department has cancelled the permission to serve liquor during the programme."

BJP MLA Patil raised an objection against the concert scheduled at Kakade Farm in Kothrud later in the evening.

The BJP leader, in a statement, said, "Such shows are not part of the city's culture. This will create a major disturbance for residents of the area. The event will also cause traffic jams. Hence, I have urged the city police commissioner to cancel the programme."

Recently, Diljit had performed in Hyderabad where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice, issued just hours before his performance cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert.

Reacting to the same, Diljit had also shared a video where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator. He also stated that he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh finally announced the dates for his show in Mumbai as a part of the 'Dil-Luminati' Tour. Diljit had announced the India leg of his world tour in September. The original list of cities included only Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a poster announcing his show in Mumbai. It is set to take place on December 19th at 7 pm.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala.

(with PTI inputs)