Dissenting voices grow in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet

In July, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak vented his ire over transfers made in his Health Department in his absence. The CM had also ordered suspension of senior officials in the Public Works Department headed by Jitin Prasada over irregularities

Yogi Adityanath. File pic

Signs of trouble are visible in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s the second term, with ministers criticising the functioning of the government.

On Wednesday, Jal Shakti Minister Dinesh Khatik offered to quit in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his letter, he made serious allegations of corruption in his department and officials ignoring him. He highlighted his Dalit background while complaining against the officials. To the media in Meerut he said, “There is no such issue.” Sources close to him said he has gone to Delhi.

