Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Listen to this article Don't want to be guv, says Chhagan Bhujbal; claims Sharad Pawar sought his resignation hastily in Telgi scam x 00:00

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said making him governor of some state would be "like putting a lock on my mouth" and asserted his job was to fight for the rights of the poor and deprived segments of society, reported news agency PTI.

He also attacked Sharad Pawar for "hastily" seeking his resignation when some allegations surfaced in the Telgi stamp paper scam.

Bhujbal, who has publicly voiced his discontent at not being made a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, was responding to questions during an interview at a programme organized by an educational institute.

"Offering me the post of governor is like putting a lock on my mouth. What would I do as governor? My job is to fight for the rights of the poor and deprived classes. Will I be able to continue that fight after becoming governor?" he said, reported PTI.

Bhujbal clarified he was not disrespecting the post of governor, adding that taking up a gubernatorial assignment would prevent him from working for the rights and reservations of OBCs and other marginalized communities.

When asked how he plans to uphold the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology while aligning with the BJP, he said the ideology has now been widely embraced.

"In the Shinde-led government (between June 2022 and November 2024), even before Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti (in July 2023), I had requested (then deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis to install portraits of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule in Mantralaya. He acted on it immediately. The (Phule) memorial project at Bhide Wada also materialized," Bhujbal pointed out, reported PTI.

"If people listen to me and fulfil my demands, I have no issues working with them (BJP). If they support OBCs and follow the path shown by Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, why should I have any problem working with them," he questioned, reported PTI.

Asked about his resignation as deputy chief minister following the Telgi scam, Bhujbal said he, as home minister, exposed the entire case and invoked MCOCA against those involved, reported PTI.

"Following some allegations against me, (Sharad) Pawar saheb sought my resignation. I stepped down as deputy CM within two hours. Later, I approached the Supreme Court and requested that the case be investigated by the CBI. The CBI conducted a probe and concluded that I had no role in the scam," he said, reported PTI.

Bhujbal, however, said the scam continues to affect his image even though he resigned and was given a clean chit in the Central Bureau of Investigation probe, reported PTI.

"Even though I was given a clean chit, the stigma of being associated with the Telgi scam remained on my forehead. I would like to tell Pawar saheb that it was you who hastily took my resignation," Bhujbal asserted.

