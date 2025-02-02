Breaking News
Rajasthan: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Bikaner

Rajasthan: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Bikaner

Updated on: 02 February,2025 04:13 PM IST  |  Bikaner
ANI |

The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bikaner area of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E.


In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 02/02/2025 12:58:00 IST, Lat: 27.76 N, Long: 73.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan."


Further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajasthan earthquake news india India news

