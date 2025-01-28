Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 45 jolts Tibet

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Tibet
ANI |

Top

The details of both the quakes were shared on X, stating that they occurred at the depth of 10km, making them susceptible to aftershocks

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet
x
00:00

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet, a statement by National Center for Seismology said.


The earthquake that occurred on Monday occurred at a depth of 5 km, at 29.10 N latitude and 87.66 E longitude.


"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 27/01/2025 15:03:35 IST, Lat: 29.10 N, Long: 87.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.


Shallow earthquakes like this are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because shallow earthquakes release more energy closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking and damage.

The region has been plagued by earthquakes and aftershocks recently, as another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region on January 24.

The details of the same were shared by the NCS on X, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 24/01/2025 11:29:22 IST, Lat: 28.76 N, Long: 87.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Xinjiang region on January 23.

Tibet was struck by another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Richter Scale on January 22, NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 22/01/2025 17:00:26 IST, Lat: 29.14 N, Long: 87.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," it said in a post on X.

Two earthquakes jolted Tibet in the early hours of January 21, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The details of both the quakes were shared on X, stating that they occurred at the depth of 10km, making them susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/01/2025 05:44:17 IST, Lat: 28.17 N, Long: 87.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5 on Richter Scale took place at 2:30am IST.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 21/01/2025 02:33:12 IST, Lat: 28.30 N, Long: 87.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake tibet news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK