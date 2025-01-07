Breaking News
Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude in Nepal triggers tremors in Bihar's Sheohar

Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude in Nepal triggers tremors in Bihar's Sheohar

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93 kilometers, northeast of Lobuche, Nepal

Representation pic

Tremors were felt in Bihar's Sheohar district after an earthquake struck near the Nepal-China border region on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93 kilometers, northeast of Lobuche, Nepal.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - 93 km NE of Lobuche, Nepal," USGS Earthquakes stated in a post on X.

However, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was recorded at 6:35 AM (IST), with its epicenter located at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The location of the tremor was identified as Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near Nepal.

The NCS, in its tweet, said, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

Further, as per NCS data, two more earthquakes struck the region later in the morning.

One of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred at 7:07 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometers.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far. Further details are awaited.


