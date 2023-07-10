Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: The quake occurred at 5.38 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to news agency PTI, the quake occurred at 5.38 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 93 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 00:10:06 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.29, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 93km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," read a post om the official Twitter handle of the NCS.

The quake occurred at 00:10:06 (IST) at a depth of 180 kms.

Further, according to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 36.51degN and 71.29degE respectively. There are no casualties as of yet.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake hit Campbell at 7:39 pm on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometres.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Sunday, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)