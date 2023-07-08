Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Manipur's Ukhrul

The tremors were felt around 12.14 am and the earthquake's depth was at 70 kms

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Manipur, near Ukhrul district, in the wee hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors were felt around 12.14 am and the earthquake's depth was at 70 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3, Occurred on 08-07-2023, 00:14:10 IST, Latitude 24.90 and Longitude 94.35, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 13km WSW of Ukhrul, Manipur," read a tweet on the official handle of the National Center for Seismology. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang.

The National Center for Seismology revealed that the quake was recorded around 12.55 in the afternoon at Changlang, at a depth of 61 kms.

Meanwhile, An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 126 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-07-2023, 01:02:12 IST, Lat: 36.58 & Long: 71.81, Depth: 100 Km , Location: 126km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

The earthquake occured at 01:02:12 (IST) at a depth of 100 km.

Further, according to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 36.58degN and 71.81degE respectively.

No casualties were reported as of yet.

(With inputs from ANI)