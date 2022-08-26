Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Kolhapur
The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground

Representative image


An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.


The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.


"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS had tweeted. 

