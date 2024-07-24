The duo were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days

Representational Image

Listen to this article ED arrests 2 persons linked to funding of Hizbul Mujahideen x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested two persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allegedly linked to the funding of the subversive activities of Pro-Pakistan terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jammu-based ED has arrested 2 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar under the provisions of PMLA in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen," the organisation said on X.

ED, Jammu has arrested 02 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar on 22.07.2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with a case involving Narco-Terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hijbul Mujahideen. — ED (@dir_ed) July 23, 2024

The duo were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Delhi-based man under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a cyber fraud with a US citizen, who was allegedly duped of more than Rs 3.3 crore, official sources said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Lakshay Vij, 33, a resident of the Dilshad Garden area, was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Monday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said, reported PTI.

Vij was produced before a local court which sent him to ED custody till July 28.

The sources said the accused is being investigated in a cyber fraud case linked to the alleged duping of the US woman, Lisa Roth, reported PTI.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR registered in July 2023.

According to the CBI FIR, Roth's laptop was allegedly hacked and a number flashed on her screen. When she called the number, a person pretending to be an agent from Microsoft responded and asked her to transfer her investment of USD 4,00,000 (more than Rs 3.3 crore as per the current exchange rate) from her bank account to a cryptocurrency wallet, reported PTI.

When Roth logged into her crypto account after a few days, she found it empty, according to the ED. She then filed a complaint with the local authorities who sent the case details to India and the CBI filed a case.

The ED filed the money laundering case in December last year and said Vij and another person were the "masterminds" of the alleged fraud perpetrated against the US citizen.

(With inputs from PTI)