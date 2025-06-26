Breaking News
ED raids Himachal drug controller in corruption probe uncovers assets and unaccounted liquor

ED raids Himachal drug controller in corruption probe; uncovers assets and unaccounted liquor

Updated on: 26 June,2025 02:52 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent

The ED's Chandigarh Zone has seized approximately Rs 32 lakh worth of vehicles, over 40 bank accounts, fixed deposits, and three lockers from Nishant Sareen, Assistant Drug Controller in Dharamshala, and his family. These assets were uncovered during searches on June 22-23 across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab

ED raids Himachal drug controller in corruption probe; uncovers assets and unaccounted liquor

File Photo.

ED raids Himachal drug controller in corruption probe; uncovers assets and unaccounted liquor
The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Chandigarh Zone has seized two vehicles valued at approximately Rs 32 lakh, along with over 40 bank accounts, fixed deposits, and three lockers belonging to Nishant Sareen, Assistant Drug Controller in Dharamshala, and his family.

These seizures followed searches conducted on 22-23 June at seven locations across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. The action stems from a case linked to the misuse of official position, corruption, and bribery, particularly during Sareen's previous posting as Assistant Drug Controller in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.


As per an official statement from the Enforcement Directorate, "Enforcement Directorate's Chandigarh Zone has seized two vehicles worth approximately Rs 32 lakhs, more than 40 bank accounts and Fixed Deposit receipts and three lockers belonging to Nishant Sareen (presently posted as Assistant Drug Controller, Dharamshala) and his family members during searches conducted on June 22-23 at seven residential, commercial premises and Government office located in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab in a case related to misuse of official position for personal benefits and corruption and bribery while being posted as Assistant Drug Controller, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh." Additionally, investigators discovered over 60 unaccounted liquor bottles at Sareen's residence in Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh, with the statement confirming: "Additionally, more than 60 unaccounted liquor bottles were also found at his residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh."


Separately, the Enforcement Directorate's Bengaluru office conducted extensive searches on Wednesday (25 June 2025) at 18 locations across Karnataka. These operations are part of an investigation into an "engineering seat blocking scam" involving private engineering colleges in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile the sources revealed that the searches targeted the premises of accused colleges, the trustee of BMS College and their main associates, as well as the offices and residences of several private education consultants and seat-blocking agents.

Agency officials indicated that the main accused colleges in this case include the Bhusanayana Mukundadas Sreenivasaiah (BMS) College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering.

"These colleges and their associates are suspected of being involved in financial irregularities related to the seat allocation process," an official stated.

The scam allegedly involved blocking seats in private engineering colleges, potentially to be sold at a premium, thereby denying deserving candidates fair admission opportunities.

(With inputs from ANI)

