ED raids Jharkhand chief minister’s press advisor

Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s press advisor, the officials of Sahibganj district and a former MLA as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said.

About a dozen locations in the state, including in state capital Ranchi and a premise in Rajasthan, are being raided by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu, the collector of Sahibganj district, ex-MLA Pappu Yadav, an architect, some jail department officials and a police constable are being searched by the agency officials, sources said. An armed escort of central security forces went along with the Enforcement Directorate

(ED) officials.

