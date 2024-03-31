Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > ED takes custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case
<< Back to Elections 2024

ED takes custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case

Updated on: 31 March,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  West Bengal
ANI |

Top

ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business.

ED takes custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case

Sheikh Shahjahan being produced in court. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
ED takes custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Sandeshkhali accused now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the land grab case.


Shahjahan has been accused of forcibly occupying several lands in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, according to ED sources.


ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business.


The ED filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him.

One ERIC was regarding ration (PDS) corruption, the source of which was found in a letter written by Jyotiprioryo Mallik, former Bengal food minister.

The other one was filed in regard to unlawful dealings in export-import transactions. This ECIR has allegations of forcible land acquisition.

As per the ED sources, Shahjahan was interrogated in relation to the second ERIC, which involved land grab allegations, on Saturday.

Earlier, suspended TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was sent to judicial custody in the Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate (ED) assault case.

Before that, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.

The court further observed that state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.

After allegedly evading capture for nearly two months, the suspended TMC leader was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29th.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Enforcement Directorate west bengal national news kolkata india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK