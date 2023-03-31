Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Election officials search CM Bommais car in poll bound Karnataka

Election officials search CM Bommai's car in poll-bound Karnataka

Updated on: 31 March,2023 02:26 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10

Election officials search CM Bommai's car in poll-bound Karnataka

File Photo


Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.


The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.



A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.


Also read: Two stabbed in clash over Ram Navmi procession in Karnataka

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

"Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news karnataka bengaluru

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK