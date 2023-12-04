Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara's brother-in-law Mahadevaiah who went missing last week from his farmhouse was found dead, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Ex-BJP minister's brother-in-law found dead, murder suspected x 00:00

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara's brother-in-law Mahadevaiah who went missing last week from his farmhouse was found dead at Ramapura in Chamarajanagar district on Monday, police said.

His body was found in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range with his head crushed, giving rise to doubts that he was murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadevaiah went missing from Channapatna in Chamarajanagara district on December 1, his son Prashanth said in a complaint lodged with police. a complaint in this regard. It was suspected that he had been kidnapped.

Police had formed four teams to trace him. During search operations, police found his car at Ramapura in Hanur Taluk.

The body was found six km away in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range.

Police found CCTV footage of unidentified suspects which they believe will help them in cracking the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!