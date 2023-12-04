Breaking News
Ex-BJP minister's brother-in-law found dead, murder suspected

Updated on: 04 December,2023 06:42 PM IST  |  Mysuru
PTI

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara's brother-in-law Mahadevaiah who went missing last week from his farmhouse was found dead, the police said

Ex-BJP minister's brother-in-law found dead, murder suspected

Ex-BJP minister's brother-in-law found dead, murder suspected
Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara's brother-in-law Mahadevaiah who went missing last week from his farmhouse was found dead at Ramapura in Chamarajanagar district on Monday, police said.


His body was found in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range with his head crushed, giving rise to doubts that he was murdered.


Mahadevaiah went missing from Channapatna in Chamarajanagara district on December 1, his son Prashanth said in a complaint lodged with police. a complaint in this regard. It was suspected that he had been kidnapped.


Police had formed four teams to trace him. During search operations, police found his car at Ramapura in Hanur Taluk.

The body was found six km away in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range.

Police found CCTV footage of unidentified suspects which they believe will help them in cracking the case.

