Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > False Musk rejects claim Starlink used in Manipur

False: Musk rejects claim ‘Starlink’ used in Manipur

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Top

The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district

False: Musk rejects claim ‘Starlink’ used in Manipur

Elon Musk. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
False: Musk rejects claim ‘Starlink’ used in Manipur
x
00:00

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.


The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.


The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a “Starlink logo” on it.


responding, Musk said, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate. Musk’s Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elon Musk manipur news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK