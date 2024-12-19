The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district

Elon Musk. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article False: Musk rejects claim ‘Starlink’ used in Manipur x 00:00

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a “Starlink logo” on it.

responding, Musk said, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate. Musk’s Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever