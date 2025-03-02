The victim, Sreedharan, was attacked at around 9 am while visiting his farm. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and found the wild boar still attacking him. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries

A 75-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack in Panoor, near Kannur, Kerala, on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Sreedharan, was attacked at around 9 am while visiting his farm.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and found the wild boar still attacking him. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

After the inquest proceedings were completed by the Kathirur police, a post-mortem was conducted at the Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, according to an official release.

The cremation will be held at 10 am on Monday at his residence.

Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Sreedharan's family, legislator KP Mohanan said in the release.

The first installment will be handed over to the family after the cremation, it added.

Minister Saseendran stated that an immediate report had been sought from the District Collector and the Chief Forest Conservator regarding the incident.

Speaking to reporters, he noted that the area had not previously reported significant wildlife threats and was not listed among the hotspots identified by the Forest Department.

He added that authorities would examine whether there were any lapses on the part of the Forest and Panchayat officials.

"The Panchayats have already been authorised to cull wild boars. If they failed to act, the reasons for their inaction will be investigated," he said.

The Kathirur police have filed a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident.

