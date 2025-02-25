The youth has also been admitted to hospital after claiming to have consumed poison. His mother has been admitted to a medical college hospital in critical condition

In a shocking incident on Monday, a 23-year-old man in Kerala allegedly killed five people, including his 13-year-old brother, his grandmother in her 80s, and a young woman said to be his lover. The other two victims were reportedly close relatives of the man, while his mother has been admitted to a medical college hospital in critical condition, news agency PTI reported.

The mass murder occurred across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area near the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

The incident came to light when the man, identified as Afan, appeared at the Venjaramoodu Police Station in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother, PTI reported.

The police, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, did not provide further details, PTI reported.

Differently-abled girl killed in Maharashtra's Thane, her mother among 3 booked

A differently-abled girl was killed allegedly by her mother, who later disposed of the body with help from the victim's grandmother, and an another unidentified woman in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police said on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the gruesome murder case in Thane, the motive of which was not immediately clear, took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada in the district and a video of the body's disposal has gone viral on social media, following which the police has launched investigations into the case.

The Naupada Police in Thane later issued a press release and said that a complaint has been filed against the three women under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 42-year-old woman provided information that led to the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the accused, said the release.

The 17-year-old victim, who suffered from a physical disability since birth, was unable to walk or talk and had been bedridden, PTI reported. Reports indicate she had been suffering from a severe illness since February 15, said the police.

On the night of February 19, the victim's mother (39) administered medication that allegedly caused her death. The following day, at around 1.30 am, the woman, along with her mother, 60, and another unidentified woman aged 35-40, wrapped the girl's body in a white bedsheet, placed it in a car, and transported it to an undisclosed location where it was disposed of, said the release, the news agency reported.

(With PTI inputs)