Five individuals including a 12 year old child were injured in a fireworks accident at a temple in Kerala's Kannur district in the wee hours of Friday, the official said, PTI reported.

One individual is in a serious condition and has been moved to a hospital in Mangalore for further treatment, they added.

The incident took place around 4am at Muchiriyan temple in Kannur's Azheekode Neerkavu area, PTI reported.

As per PTI, a firecracker which was supposed to explode in the air fell into the crowd and bursted, causing the injuries.

Several people had gathered at the temple to watch a Theyyam performance when the accident took place.

The Valapattanam police have arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the matter, PTI reported.

Kerala govt asks Centre to revise new fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

Kerala's Left government has taken an objection to the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre specifying certain conditions for conducting fireworks, stating that these would be detrimental to the smooth functioning of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, PTI reported.

According to PTI, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Kerala's State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the notification released on October 11 by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has brought "utter disappointment" to the fans of Pooram, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival.

He sought the prime minister's intervention to revise the rules so that the Thrissur Pooram is allowed to proceed with all its rituals and celebrations.

Among other terms, Condition No. 2 requires a licensed magazine to be kept at least 200 metres away from the display site.

Considering that under the Explosive Rules of 2008, the advised distance has been 45 metres, the letter stated that the increase in this regard is "quite unnecessary and illogical," PTI reported.

Rajan told PTI that it would be impossible to hold a fireworks display under such conditions.

He further said that Condition No. 6 requires the assembly shed to be kept at least 100 metres away from the site of display. As the assembly shed will be empty during the display, he argued that there is no logic in enforcing this distance limit.

(With inputs from PTI)