Kerala's Left government has taken an objection to the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre specifying certain conditions for conducting fireworks, stating that these would be detrimental to the smooth functioning of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, PTI reported.

According to PTI, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Kerala's State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the notification released on October 11 by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has brought "utter disappointment" to the fans of Pooram, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival.

He sought the prime minister's intervention to revise the rules so that the Thrissur Pooram is allowed to proceed with all its rituals and celebrations.

Among other terms, Condition No. 2 requires a licensed magazine to be kept at least 200 metres away from the display site.

Considering that under the Explosive Rules of 2008, the advised distance has been 45 metres, the letter stated that the increase in this regard is "quite unnecessary and illogical," PTI reported.

Rajan told PTI that it would be impossible to hold a fireworks display under such conditions.

He further said that Condition No. 6 requires the assembly shed to be kept at least 100 metres away from the site of display. As the assembly shed will be empty during the display, he argued that there is no logic in

enforcing this distance limit.

According to PTI, the letter also mentioned that Condition No. 4 demands a 100-metre distance between spectators and the display area.

"If the condition that the audience must be kept 100 metres away from the barricades of the fire line is enforced, it would make it difficult for spectators to enjoy the fireworks," Rajan said.

He suggested that changing the distance to 50 - 70 metres from start to finish would be sufficient.

Rajan while speaking to reporters claimed that there was an attempt to sabotage the Thrissur Pooram festival and the issue will be brought to the attention of relevant officials in the central government, including those from Thrissur, PTI reported.

Rajan added that steps will be taken to initiate a formal communication with the Centre under the leadership of the Kerala CM on this matter.

(With inputs from PTI)