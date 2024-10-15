This announcement comes amid threats from the BJP to organise protests if the government proceeds with limiting darshan to online registrants only, both the opposition Congress-led UDF and CPI, had advocated for retaining spot booking alongside virtual registration

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Kerala CM: Pilgrims without online registration will also get darshan at Sabarimala x 00:00

The Kerala government announced on Tuesday that pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be allowed to have darshan even if they do not register online, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks a reversal from the earlier decision of the Kerala government to provide darshan only through online registration during the upcoming pilgrimage season amidst widespread protests.

The announcement by Kerala CM came in the Assembly while replying to a submission by V Joy (CPI-M) on the matter.

"Facilities for smooth darshan will be ensured for pilgrims who come without (online) registration as well...Darshan will be ensured to those who do not register online and those who come without knowing about the system," he said in the Kerala State Assembly.

He said that similar provisions had been successfully implemented during last year's pilgrimage season for the hill temple.

While the Chief Minister did not explicitly clarify whether the spot booking system would continue alongside the virtual queue, he mentioned that an evaluation meeting held on October 5 discussed the possibility of allowing spot bookings for pilgrims in Sabarimala.

The CM also explained about measures to be taken to ensure a secure and smooth darshan for all pilgrims reaching the hill temple.

Vijayan highlighted that the virtual queue system provides a digital record of pilgrims, which enhances safety and aids in identifying individuals in case of emergencies.

He noted that the virtual queue system has been effectively utilised at other major pilgrimage sites, such as Tirupati, since its introduction in Sabarimala in 2011.

He said the government has ensured better facilities this time at the facilities at the Lord Ayyappa temple ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season, which is set to begin in mid-November.

This announcement comes amid threats from the BJP to organise protests if the government proceeds with limiting darshan to online registrants only.

Pilgrims can book their darshan tickets and prasadam online through the official website of the Sabarimala temple, in the virtual queue system.

As for the spot booking, pilgrims can book slots for their darshan at designated centres identified by the Devaswom Board.

Both the opposition Congress-led UDF and CPI, a coalition partner in the ruling LDF, had advocated for retaining spot booking alongside virtual registration.

They said that not all devotees are familiar with online technology, making it essential to offer multiple booking options.

(With inputs from PTI)