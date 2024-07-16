Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Farmer leader vows Delhi Chalo if Shambhu border opens

Farmer leader vows 'Delhi Chalo' if Shambhu border opens

Updated on: 17 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

His statement came days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Haryana government to open the barricades at the Shambhu border on “experimental basis”. Farmers have been camping at border since February 13

Farmer leader vows ‘Delhi Chalo’ if Shambhu border opens

Farmers have been camping at border since Feb 13. File pic/PTI

Farmer leader vows ‘Delhi Chalo’ if Shambhu border opens
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday said that farmers will head towards Delhi whenever the national highway, which is barricaded at Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana, is opened.


His statement came days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Haryana government to open the barricades at the Shambhu border on “experimental basis”. Farmers have been camping at border since February 13.


The Haryana government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. The state government’s appeal, filed through advocate Akshay Amritanshu, has cited law and order situation for the blockade.


Addressing the media here on Tuesday, farmer leader Dallewal said farmers will head towards the national capital as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme in support of various demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi chandigarh news india national news India news

