Security forces successfully neutralised three terrorists during a high-stakes operation in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, after they opened fire on an Army ambulance. The encounter was part of Operation Asan, a counter-offensive launched by Indian security forces following an attack on an Army convoy in the Battal area on Monday

In response to the recent encounter in Akhnoor, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah remarked that such incidents are commonplace in the Union Territory, reported news agency ANI.

"Encounters keep taking place, there is nothing new in this. Terrorists keep coming and we will keep killing them," Farooq Abdullah told ANI.

Abdullah also took the opportunity to extend Diwali greetings, expressing his hopes for blessings from Maa Lakshmi for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Everyone should celebrate Diwali. It is a very big festival. I wish Maa Lakshmi bless the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

In response to the attack, the area was promptly sealed off, leading to a coordinated search operation involving Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.

The operation was led by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, which engaged the terrorists after conducting round-the-clock surveillance, stated ANI.

"After surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning, resulting in a significant victory for our forces," stated the White Knight Corps in an official statement on X.

Additionally, the encounter resulted in the recovery of war-like stores from the site, deemed essential for securing the area, according to Army officials.

Tragically, a Belgian Malinois dog named Phantom from the Indian Army's canine unit lost his life during the operation.

Born on May 25, 2020, Phantom joined the Army in August 2022 and played a crucial role in pursuing the terrorists in the Sunderbani sector before being killed while assisting security forces in advancing toward enemy positions.

On October 24, a labourer was shot and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was from Uttar Pradesh and was targeted while he was working in the area.

The attack followed closely on a more devastating terror attack that occurred on October 20 in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A group of terrorists had launched an attack at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Seven individuals, including a doctor and six construction workers, were killed in the incident.

The terrorists ambushed the labourers and other workers as they were returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal.

The targeted nature of such attacks, especially on non-locals has raised significant concerns among local authorities in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)