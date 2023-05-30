Filled with humility and gratitude; will keep working harder: PM Modi on govt's 9 years

On completion of 9 years of Modi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people, as his government completed nine years in power.

"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes, with PM Modi himself scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

From India's "rising" global stature to emphasis on national security, welfare measures like housing and toilets for the poor, boost to piped water supply, infrastructure growth and efforts to ramp up the manufacturing sector, were among the initiatives cited at the press conferences they held in every state of the country.

PM Modi came to power by getting a clear majority and took oath as the PM on May 26, 2014. He is the fourth-longest serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, and the longest-serving PM from a non-Congress party.

India's voice is now being heard loud and clear at the global stage, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an address on the occasion of the completion of nine years of Modi government.

Not only is its voice being hard, India's stature abroad has also grown manifold, the FM remarked.

On India having becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, Sitharaman said it was a big achievement for an emerging market country to beat an economic power like the UK.

(With inputs from PTI)