The DGCA officials said that flight to/from Delhi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Leh, Khajuraho, Srinagar, Lucknow were disrupted due to dense fog.

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Flight operations from Amritsar, Guwahati and Chandigarh has been affected due to dense fog conditions following which the IndiGo airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers.

In a post on X, IndiGo airlines said, "Weather in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Guwahati remains much the same, continuing to impact flight schedules."

It said, "Please keep a tab on your flight status."

#6ETravelAsvisory: As weather conditions in #Delhi, #Guwahati & #Chandigarh are yet to improve, we recommend customers to continue monitoring their flight status for the latest updates https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2025

Sources from Delhi ATC also confirmed that the condition is foggy in Delhi leading to multiple disruptions

The operations at the Mumbai airport is not affected due to these delays but the initial delays will cause a cascading effect will will lead to certain delays to flight operating to/from Mumbai as the inbound aircraft will itself be delayed, the officials said.