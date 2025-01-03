Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Flight operations from Amritsar Guwahati Chandigarh affected due to dense fog IndiGo issues travel advisory

Flight operations from Amritsar, Guwahati, Chandigarh affected due to dense fog, IndiGo issues travel advisory

Updated on: 03 January,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The DGCA officials said that flight to/from Delhi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Leh, Khajuraho, Srinagar, Lucknow were disrupted due to dense fog.

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Flight operations from Amritsar, Guwahati and Chandigarh has been affected due to dense fog conditions following which the IndiGo airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers.


In a post on X, IndiGo airlines said, "Weather in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Guwahati remains much the same, continuing to impact flight schedules."


It said, "Please keep a tab on your flight status."


Meanwhile, the DGCA officials said that flight to/from Delhi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Leh, Khajuraho, Srinagar, Lucknow were disrupted due to dense fog.

Sources from Delhi ATC also confirmed that the condition is foggy in Delhi leading to multiple disruptions

The operations at the Mumbai airport is not affected due to these delays but the initial delays will cause a cascading effect will will lead to certain delays to flight operating to/from Mumbai as the inbound aircraft will itself be delayed, the officials said.

Weather DGCA indian meteorological department indigo amritsar chandigarh guwahati India news national news

