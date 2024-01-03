Foggy morning in Delhi, minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius

Twenty-six Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog, according to the Indian Railways

It was a foggy morning in Delhi on Wednesday and the minimum temperature settled at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, reported news agency PTI.

Twenty-six Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog, according to the Indian Railways, reported PTI.

Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai - New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammutawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp.The homeless in the national capital were seen taking refuge at night shelters.

Amid foggy morning in Delhi, the visibility in several parts of the national capital improved marginally. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a visibility of 200 metres at 8.30 am on Wednesday, officials said, reported PTI.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 328 at 9 am in the "very poor" category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data, reported PTI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest month in six years, with the city not recording a single 'cold wave day' during the month, the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, amid harsh weather and dense fog, forces were seen rehearsing for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya path in the national capital.

According to today's weather warning by the Met Department-dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, reported ANI.

Dense fog has been forecast today at a few places over Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir. People expressed their discomfort due to cold in areas surrounding Delhi, including Agra, Meerut and Mathura, reported ANI.

According to the IMD, due to the fog cover late Tuesday evening, visibility in the areas was reduced, with Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly recording the lowest at 25.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)