Lok Sabha polls: For how long will you keep blaming Congress?, Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Priyanka Gandhi. File pic

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP, questioning how long the ruling government how long it would keep blaming the Congress, which has been out of power for the last decade. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi addressed a public rally at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital.

As per ANI report, Priyanka Gandhi attacking the BJP further said, "For the last 10 years, they (the BJP) is in government with a full majority, and now that want more seats- '400 paar'. As they say nothing has been done in the country in the last 75 years, how have the IITs, IIMs and AIIMS have come across the country. Uttarakhand also has so many skills developed too."

Gandhi emphasised that Chandrayan landed on the moon. "If Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn't built the institutes like IIT and IIMs, how would it had been possible?, she added.

Accusing the ruling BJP government in the Centre of misusing the central agencies, the Congress leader, "The BJP is so busy using ED, CBI and IT to bring leaders to their party, that they have forgotten about the issues like employment and inflation in the country." "When the electoral bonds data was disclosed, the issue came to fore about businesses and their donations to the BJP. Tell me, who is corrupt?, Gandhi added, ANI reported.

With just few days left for the phase one of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, all political parties are busy campaigning for their candidates. Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, 102 constituencies will go for polling in the first phase.

Priyanka Gandhi was campaigning in Uttarakhand ahead of the polling day. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

The general elections will be held in total seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be June 4.

(With ANI inputs)