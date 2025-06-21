Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) strongly rejected new economic data from Pakistan's statistics bureau, accusing the government of misleading international bodies with "absurd" and outdated figures

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. File photo.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday rejected the latest economic data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The party accused the current government of intentionally misleading international financial institutions by presenting what they termed "absurd" economic figures, according to a report by Dawn newspaper, reported the ANI.

In a strong critique, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, lambasted the government’s perceived over-reliance on outdated and inherently unreliable data. He issued a stern warning that such practices were severely obstructing evidence-based policymaking, which is crucial for a nation’s economic health. These pointed comments from Ayub emerged during a Ministry of Commerce briefing on critical tariff matters, where opposition members took the opportunity to openly challenge the fundamental credibility of the official statistics being presented.

Highlighting what he unequivocally described as "glaring inconsistencies", Ayub provided a specific example that underscored his point. "When the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports an increase in donkey populations but no rise in mules, it exposes the absurdity of the data shaping national economic policies," he stated, illustrating the bizarre nature of the figures. He further elaborated on the composition of agricultural data, noting that a significant 64 per cent of it comprises livestock figures. This, he argued, profoundly distorts sectoral analysis and inevitably leads to misguided policy decisions that fail to address the true economic landscape, reported ANI.

Ayub vividly likened Pakistan’s current economic progress to "driving at 20 km/h on a motorway", a powerful metaphor stressing that the nation’s potential for growth is being stifled and held back by obsolete data. This stagnation contrasts sharply with competing countries, which, he pointed out, are advancing rapidly by leveraging real-time analytics for their economic strategies.

He went on to claim that even government officials, in private conversations, acknowledged that tariff systems functioned significantly more efficiently during the PTI government’s tenure. This, he suggested, amounted to an indirect admission of regression in the current administration’s policy management regarding trade and tariffs.

Demanding immediate and sweeping reforms to rectify these systemic issues, Ayub called for the implementation of modern data collection methods, the conducting of independent audits to verify figures, and comprehensive stakeholder consultations to ensure tariffs are aligned precisely with industrial needs. To comprehensively address the identified systemic flaws, he put forward several key proposals. These included the urgent digitisation of the PBS, leveraging advanced AI-driven analytics for more accurate and timely insights, establishing open-data platforms to promote transparency, and, crucially, involving both exporters and manufacturers directly in all future tariff discussions.

Furthermore, the PTI pointed to a growing sentiment of frustration among businesses, attributing it to what they described as "arbitrary trade policies and stagnant exports". In their argument, they cited the World Bank’s consistent emphasis on accurate data as an absolutely vital prerequisite for attracting much-needed foreign investment. "A 21st-century economy cannot run on 20th-century statistics," Ayub asserted, making a compelling plea for the government to prioritise transparency and efficiency as cornerstones for achieving economic revival, a point echoed by Dawn.

Separately, in a gesture of solidarity, PTI leaders visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad. During their visit, they expressed strong support for Iran amidst its ongoing conflict with Israel and condemned Israel’s actions. Omar Ayub specifically warned that a prolonged continuation of this conflict could severely impact global oil supplies, potentially leading to wider economic repercussions.

(With inputs from ANI)