Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain

Updated on: 21 September,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Ujjain
PTI |

A 40-year-old man was found hanging while his wife and two children were also found dead at their house in Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday

Representative image/iStock

A 40-year-old man was found hanging while his wife and two children were also found dead at their house in Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.


Mohan Rathore, the man, is suspected to have poisoned his wife Mamta (35), son Lucky (12) and daughter Kanak (6) before ending his own life on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said Jiwaji Ganj area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sumit Agrawal.


A team of forensic experts had reached the house in Janki Nagar locality and started investigation, he added.


Rathore, who sold toys to make a living, had rented the house from one Asharam, a police personnel, two months ago, the official said.

Asharam knocked on the door of the house on Thursday morning when he noticed that the house was unusually quiet. When nobody responded, he broke open the door.

He saw Rathore hanging while his wife and two children were on the ground with froth around their lips, suggesting they were poisoned, the CSP said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigation was on, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

