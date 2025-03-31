The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and establish a Combined Coordination Center (CCC) for seamless crisis response. India will deploy naval ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai, and Shakti, along with helicopters, Army, and Air Force units, while the US will participate with ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson and Marine Division troops

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Fourth edition of India-US naval exercise 'Tiger Triumph' set to take place from April 1 to 13 x 00:00

The fourth edition of the bilateral Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, Tiger Triumph, is scheduled to take place on the Eastern Seaboard from April 1 to 13, as per the Indian Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Navy noted that the exercise aims to develop interoperability for conducting HADR operations and formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Center (CCC) that would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces (JTF) during exercises, crises, and contingencies, reported ANI.

Notably, the Indian side would be represented by Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti along with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Army Troops from 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mechanical Infantry Battalion, Air Force C-130 Aircraft and MI-17 Helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT). The US side would be represented by US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson, with troops of the US Marine Division embarked.

As per the Indian Navy, the Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7, during which an Opening Ceremony with a joint Flag Parade and Media Interaction will be held on board INS Jalashwa on April 1, reported ANI.

Participants from both sides would also engage in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

Upon the completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships with troops embarked would sail for a sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada, ANI reported.

As per the Indian Navy, during the exercise, a joint command and control centre would be established by the Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave.

The IAF RAMT and the US Navy medical team would also establish a joint medical camp for providing medical aid. The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on board the US Navy Ship Comstock on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.

Tri-service conducts multi-domain warfare exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

Showcasing its joint operational prowess, the Indian Army conducted the 'Ex Prachand Prahaar', a Tri-Service integrated multi-domain warfare exercise, in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude eastern theatre. Held from March 25 to 27, 2025, the exercise brought together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other armed forces elements in a coordinated combat drill, simulating future warfare scenarios.

Indian Army takes part in the tri-service integrated multi-domain warfare exercise in Arunachal Pradesh. Carried out under the aegis of the Eastern Command, the exercise showcased the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, strike capabilities, and multi-domain operational planning.

Cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were employed to achieve total situational awareness and rapid target engagement.

(With ANI inputs)