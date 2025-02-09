“Indian Navy will continue to safeguard India’s maritime interests” – CNS at Chiefs’ Conclave

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 February,2025 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Indian Navy Chiefs’ Conclave 2025, held at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, brought together former Naval Chiefs to discuss operational advancements, maritime strategy, and future warfare. A special book chronicling the leadership of past Navy Chiefs was also launched.

Courtesy: Defence PRO Mumbai

The Indian Navy Chiefs’ Conclave 2025 was held on 8th February at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, bringing together eight former Naval Chiefs to share their invaluable experience and insights. The event served as a platform to reflect on past achievements, discuss present advancements, and shape the future of India's maritime power.


The former Chiefs were provided with an operational update at the newly established Nausena Bhawan, where they were briefed on key policy initiatives, technological advancements, materiel and operational logistics developments, and long-term strategic plans for the Navy.


A special Manthan session was held, allowing for open discussions on crucial issues related to future warfare, maritime strategy, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. These deliberations also touched upon human resource paradigms, ensuring that the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its leadership and operational effectiveness in an ever-changing global landscape.


Launch of a Historic Book on Naval Leadership
On the sidelines of the conclave, a special book titled "Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs Through Time" was released. This collector’s edition chronicles the inspiring journeys of former Chiefs of Naval Staff (CNSs), featuring personal stories, rare photographs, and firsthand accounts. The book provides a unique insight into the leadership and strategic vision of those who have guided the Indian Navy over the years.

Speaking at the conclave, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) reaffirmed the Navy’s dedication to its legacy, stating:

"We are committed to carrying forward your illustrious legacy, and the Indian Navy will continue to safeguard India’s national maritime interests—anytime, anywhere, anyhow."

The Indian Navy Chiefs’ Conclave 2025 stands as a testament to the importance of institutional continuity, ensuring that the wisdom of past leaders is leveraged to shape the future of India’s maritime power. This initiative reinforces the Indian Navy’s commitment to maintaining a strong, technologically advanced, and strategically prepared force to protect the nation’s maritime interests.

