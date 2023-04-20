She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities

Amritpal Singh. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport x 00:00

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday.

She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said.

Singh had tied the knot with UK-based Kaur in February this year.

Also Read: Papalpreet, believed to be Amritpal’s mentor, held

Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

Police on March 18 had launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On February 10, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The 'Anand Karaj' (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to indulge in 'show-off' by splurging money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.