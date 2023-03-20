Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gold prices cross Rs 60000 mark for the first time

Gold prices cross Rs 60,000 mark for the first time

Updated on: 20 March,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 976 or 1.64 per cent at Rs 60,359 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,789 lots

Gold prices cross Rs 60,000 mark for the first time

Representative Image


Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 976 to Rs 60,359 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.


On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 976 or 1.64 per cent at Rs 60,359 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,789 lots.



Also Read: Supreme Court rejects PIL for registration of live-in relationships with Centre; calls it hare-brained idea


Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 1.53 per cent higher at USD 2,020.70 per ounce in New York. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

national news india India news news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK