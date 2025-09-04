Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur man guns down wife in crowded market over divorce row says no regret

Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur man 'guns down' wife in crowded market over divorce row, says 'no regret'

Updated on: 04 September,2025 07:21 PM IST  |  Gorakhpur (UP)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money", police officials said

The police official said that the accused was at present in police custody. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
x
00:00

A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a crowded market area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, amid an ongoing divorce dispute, police said, reported the PTI.

The accused was identified as Vishwakarma Chauhan, police said, adding that he was apprehended at the scene shortly after the incident took place in the Shahpur locality of the city.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money", officials said.


According to police officials, during questioning, Chauhan stated he felt "no regret" over the killing, claiming his wife was "wasting his money", as per the PTI.

The deceased, 35-year-old Mamta Chauhan, who worked at a private firm, had been living separately with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter.

She had reportedly demanded child maintenance and the transfer of agricultural land as part of the divorce settlement, according to the PTI.

Eyewitnesses said that the couple got into a heated argument outside a photo studio at around 7:30 pm. During the altercation, Chauhan pulled out a weapon and fired two shots -- one struck Mamta in the chest and the other in the arm.

She collapsed on the spot and was later rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

"The crime took place outside a photo studio where Mamta had gone to have her photograph taken. Meanwhile, Vishwakarma arrived on his motorbike and waited outside the studio. As Mamta exited the premises, an argument broke out between the couple, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation," said an official.

Later, the couple’s daughter lodged a police complaint accusing her father of harassment and having extramarital affairs.

Circle Officer (Gorakhnath), Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed the arrest and said, “The couple were undergoing divorce proceedings. Initial investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from financial disagreements. We are also looking into the source of the firearm used,” as per the PTI.

The police official said that Vishwakarma was placed under arrest and is at present in police custody. 

He said that further investigations were underway.

(with PTI inputs)

