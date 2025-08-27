Breaking News
Greater Noida dowry death case: In a new twist, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law accuses her family of harassment

Updated on: 27 August,2025 08:18 PM IST  |  Noida
mid-day online correspondent |

The fresh allegations come as investigations continue into the suspected dowry death of Bhati, who was found with severe burn injuries at her Sirsa village home on August 21 and later died on the way to a Delhi hospital

Greater Noida dowry death case: In a new twist, Nikki Bhati’s sister-in-law accuses her family of harassment

Nikki Bhati (left) was set allegedly ablaze by husband Vipin Bhati (right), and her in-laws. File pic

Greater Noida dowry death case: In a new twist, Nikki Bhati’s sister-in-law accuses her family of harassment
In a new twist to the high-profile Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law Meenakshi has alleged that she too faced years of harassment, assault, and dowry demands.

In a new twist to the high-profile Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati’s sister-in-law Meenakshi has alleged that she too faced years of harassment, assault, and dowry demands.

Meenakshi, who married Nikki’s elder brother Rohit in 2016, claimed she was humiliated from the first day of her marriage. “I was not allowed to use a phone or talk to anyone. I faced beatings and constant demands for money and vehicles,” she alleged while speaking from her parents’ home in Dadri’s Palla village, where she has lived since leaving her in-laws’ house within six months of marriage, PTI reported.



She alleged that her family had already given a Ciaz car and gold at the time of the wedding, but Bhati, her sister Kanchan, and their family kept demanding more, including a Scorpio SUV and additional cash.


“They would taunt me, saying Rohit did not like me and they would get him remarried,” she said.

Meenakshi’s mother alleged that they remained silent for years “because of society” but eventually accepted their daughter back when the situation worsened. A police case was registered against Rohit and his family in 2020 after an alleged assault, though it was later mediated by a village panchayat, reported PTI.

The fresh allegations come as investigations continue into the suspected dowry death of Bhati, who was found with severe burn injuries at her Sirsa village home on August 21 and later died on the way to a Delhi hospital.

Bhati’s husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit have been arrested. Police said Vipin was shot in the leg while attempting to flee custody.

The FIR, based on the complaint filed by Kanchan, alleges she was beaten, doused with a flammable liquid, and set ablaze following persistent dowry harassment. The family had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and jewellery during Bhati’s wedding in 2016 but was allegedly being pressed for Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car.

Police are probing multiple leads, including the recovery of inflammable substances from Bhati’s room and video clips that surfaced after the incident. One video reportedly shows a voice saying, “Yeh kya kar liya (What have you done),” moments after the incident.

Bhati’s father Bhikhari Singh has demanded the “harshest punishment” for Vipin and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene. He dismissed suggestions that Bhati’s social media activity triggered the violence, saying he had supported his daughters by helping them open a beauty parlour.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has assured Bhati’s family of full support and said it will push for a fast-track trial in the case, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

