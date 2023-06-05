Greater Noida: Over 30 arrested as security guards, students clash inside university

A police spokesman said that the clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Officials on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida said that more than 30 private security guards and students were taken into police custody after a clash broke out between them at the state-run Gautam Buddha University.

A police spokesman told the news agency PTI that the clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus.

"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," the police spokesperson said.

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately.

The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel whose inmate is heard hurling expletives.

More details into the incident still awaited.

Earlier in April 2023, in a separate incident, a brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of a private university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. University administration and Dankaur Police Station. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The viral video made rounds on social media platforms and was confirmed by the police. Two groups of students could be seen attacking each other in a corridor at the college premises, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)