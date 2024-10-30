The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has launched a national meteorite repository at its Kolkata headquarters, showcasing a unique collection of 643 meteorites from around the world. The gallery, designed for public engagement and research, includes rare specimens such as the Martian Shergotty and India's latest addition, the Kopargaon.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article GSI unveils India's first national meteorite repository in Kolkata x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





GSI’s meteorite repository opens in Kolkata Features 643 meteorites, including Martian Shergotty New Kopargaon addition from Maharashtra

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has unveiled a new national meteorite repository at its central headquarters in Kolkata, creating a unique space dedicated to the preservation, study, and display of meteorite specimens, according to PTI. This repository, part of the GSI's Meteorite and Planetary Science Division (MPSD), aims to enhance public awareness and scientific engagement regarding these celestial objects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurated by GSI Director General Asit Saha, the newly established 'Meteorite Gallery' marks a milestone for India’s scientific community. Saha noted that the gallery not only preserves meteorites from around the world but also showcases them in a way that is accessible to students, researchers, and the general public. He emphasised that the gallery will be instrumental in advancing research and educational initiatives, making it an invaluable resource for meteorite enthusiasts and academics alike.

According to a spokesperson from the GSI, the repository features a collection of 643 meteorites, each curated carefully to highlight the diversity and history of these extraterrestrial objects. These specimens, gathered from various parts of the globe, reflect a wide array of meteorite types, including ordinary chondrites, carbonaceous chondrites, and achondrites. One of the highlights is a Martian meteorite known as ‘Shergotty,’ which adds a rare and valuable specimen to the collection.

Notable among the collection are 119 specimens sourced from meteorite falls and finds across India. These indigenous specimens are of particular significance to the gallery, offering insight into the history of meteorite activity within the country. Among these is the 'Ensisheim' meteorite, which is the oldest in the collection. This ordinary chondrite fell in Alsace, France, on November 7, 1492, and represents an important historical event in meteorite studies.

The repository also holds a recently acquired meteorite known as 'Kopargaon.’ This iron chondrite, which fell in Maharashtra on January 24, 2023, reflects the ongoing meteorite activity observed in India and demonstrates the importance of continued efforts in meteorite collection and preservation.

The GSI stated that the gallery has been designed to support educational programmes, workshops, and exhibitions aimed at fostering public understanding of planetary science. With modern infrastructure and carefully curated exhibits, the Meteorite Gallery provides a platform for learning and discovery, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore the world of meteorites.

Saha further expressed hopes that the gallery will serve as a valuable research centre and a source of inspiration, attracting visitors from educational institutions, research bodies, and the wider community. The GSI believes this initiative will encourage a deeper appreciation of planetary science and inspire future generations of researchers, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)