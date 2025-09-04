Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > GST reforms are game changing says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

GST reforms are game-changing, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Updated on: 04 September,2025 01:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal talks about the benefits of GST reforms on Thursday and how it would play a game-changing role in the months and years to come

GST reforms are game-changing, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal.Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
GST reforms are game-changing, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
x
00:00

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday described the GST reforms as game-changing and asked the industry to pass on the full benefit to consumers.

Addressing an event, India MedTech Expo 2025, the minister said the reduction in GST would benefit every consumer.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday described the GST reforms as game-changing and asked the industry to pass on the full benefit to consumers.

Addressing an event, India MedTech Expo 2025, the minister said the reduction in GST would benefit every consumer.



"Yesterday's reform in indirect taxes in GST, coming on the back of several initiatives over the last 11 years, is transformational in nature, significantly impacting the pharma sector, significantly impacting so many sectors, right from the farmer until our MSMEs," he said.


"Every stakeholder in the country, every consumer, stands to benefit," Goyal added.

Terming the GST reforms as "game-changing", the minister said the move will play a very important role in the months and years to come in the journey of becoming a developed country by 2047.

Goyal asked the industry to "pass on all these benefits of GST to the consumers."

He said the pharma and neutraceutical industries would also benefit from these GST reforms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

goods and services tax Finance piyush goyal nirmala sitharaman indian economy news business stock market India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK