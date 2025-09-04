Breaking News
Thane: Aluminium plates worth Rs 39.55 lakh stolen from construction site
Three booked for duping Thane businessman of Rs 7 lakh, misusing his company data
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Welcome but too late Chidambaram on GST reforms questions Centres move after 8 years

"Welcome but too late": Chidambaram on GST reforms; questions Centre's move after 8 years

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Chidambaram further questioned the government's timing for the reforms, speculating on the possible reasons behind the sudden change. He suggested multiple economic and political factors that may have influenced the decision after eight years of delay

P Chidambaram. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
"Welcome but too late": Chidambaram on GST reforms; questions Centre's move after 8 years
x
00:00

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has welcomed the Centre's recent GST rationalisation and rate cuts but criticised the move as being "8 years too late". In a post on X, Chidambaram said the current GST design and rates should not have been introduced in the first place, adding that the opposition had repeatedly warned against these issues for years, but their pleas were ignored.

"The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf ears," he wrote.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has welcomed the Centre's recent GST rationalisation and rate cuts but criticised the move as being "8 years too late". In a post on X, Chidambaram said the current GST design and rates should not have been introduced in the first place, adding that the opposition had repeatedly warned against these issues for years, but their pleas were ignored.

"The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf ears," he wrote.



Chidambaram further questioned the government's timing for the reforms, speculating on the possible reasons behind the sudden change. He suggested multiple economic and political factors that may have influenced the decision after eight years of delay, including the tariffs imposed on Indian goods to the US, as well as elections in Bihar that are to be held later this year.


"It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar? Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?" he added. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) also reacted strongly, terming the GST rate rollback a "victory for common people" achieved after sustained pressure on the government.

The party highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier stand on insurance premium taxation, which West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee had criticised as "cruel" and "anti-people". It further slammed the BJP-led NDA government for being "tone-deaf" and only acting "when cornered".

"A victory wrested from a tone-deaf regime that only listens when forced. From day one, Smt. @MamataOfficial warned the Finance Minister that taxing insurance premiums was cruel, anti-people, and would deter families from securing their future, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin in times of crisis. The @narendramodi Govt. has finally buckled under pressure. This rollback proves that @BJP4India only acts when cornered. We will continue to fight every such Jono-Birodhi decision, in Parliament, on the streets, among the people," the TMC said in a statement on X.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sweeping reduction in GST, aimed at providing relief to households, farmers, businesses and the healthcare sector. Termed as the "Next-Gen GST Reform", the decision comes as a Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity. The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

congress Rajya Sabha p chidambaram GST nirmala sitharaman trinamool congress India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK