Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat 24 year old CRPF recruit kills self in Bhavnagar

Gujarat: 24-year-old CRPF recruit kills self in Bhavnagar

Updated on: 18 December,2023 08:17 PM IST  |  Bhavnagar (Gujarat)
PTI |

Top

A 24-year-old CRPF recruit allegedly killed himself by hanging himself at a government school in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, the police said

Gujarat: 24-year-old CRPF recruit kills self in Bhavnagar

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Gujarat: 24-year-old CRPF recruit kills self in Bhavnagar
x
00:00

A 24-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a government school in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday, police said.


Ajay Vaghela was found hanging from the ceiling in a government school building near his house in Moti Paniyali village of Palitana in the morning, an official from Palitana rural police station said.


Vaghela was undergoing at the CRPF recruit training centre at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting his village on leave, he said.


He allegedly hanged himself last night and was discovered by locals in the early hours of the day, the police official said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
gujarat central industrial security force Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK