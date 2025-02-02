Gujarat accident: Five pilgrims killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge

The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said

The police said that five persons were killed and 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said while sharing an update on the Gujarat accident, reported PTI.

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.

Five persons -- two women and three men -- died on the spot, the official said.

"Five pilgrims died and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said while sharing an update on the Gujarat accident, reported PTI.

The bus was carrying 48 pilgrims from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat when the accident took place, he said.

The pilgrims were from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Haryana: 6 dead, several missing after vehicle plunges into canal in Fatehabad

At least six people died, two were injuries, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad late on Friday night, officials said, reported ANI.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdish Chandra, "The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab's Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad," reported ANI.

He said that out of the 14 people, 6 bodies were recovered, 2 were alive and the rest 6 were missing.

"We rescued 3 people at night, one of them succumbed at night itself and the rest of the two are alive. We have recovered 5 more bodies. The bodies have been identified. NDRF and SDRF teams are carrying out the search and rescue operations. Six bodies have been recovered and six people are still missing," SDM Chandra told reporters.

"The deceased have been identified by their families. Among the deceased include a 1.5-month-old infant and a 10-year-old girl, a man and a woman," he added, reported ANI.

He further said, "The water level was decreased in the canal after communication with the irrigation department. We are working towards providing a permanent barricading around the canal. For now, we will set up a temporary safety barricade."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)