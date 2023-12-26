Gujarat: Four hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at pharma chemical factory in Vadodara

Four people were hospitalised on Tuesday after they inhaled toxic gas leaking from a pipe at a pharmaceutical chemical company in Vadodara city of Gujarat

Four people were hospitalised on Tuesday after they inhaled toxic gas leaking from a pipe at a pharmaceutical chemical company in Vadodara city of Gujarat, the police said, reported the PTI.

The health condition of people admitted to the hospital is stable, an official said.

Several workers were present on the premises of the factory, located in Nandesari GIDC area, at the time of the incident which occurred at around 8 am, he said, as per the PTI,

"Four people, all workers, inhaled gas leaking from a damaged pipe after it was unhinged from a joint. They complained of uneasiness, following which they were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is stable," the police official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the accident took place in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.

They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the SSP said.

"We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Tough legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Dobhal added, as per the PTI.

Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

A horse was also killed after getting buried under the rubble of the wall, he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident by District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. The probe will be conducted by the joint magistrate, Roorkee, according to the PTI.

Workers were busy making bricks at Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.

On receiving the information, senior officials along with a district disaster management team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.

The workers trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of an earth mover.

(with PTI inputs)

