Gujarat hooch tragedy: 14 booked by police, investigations launched

According to the FIR, nine persons from Rojid village of Botad district have died after drinking illicit liquor. While rest of the deceased belonged to other villages of Botad and Ahmedabad distrits

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

Gujarat Police have registered a case against 14 bootleggers for murder, causing hurt by means of poison and conspiracy in the hooch tragedy, that killed 24 persons till Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning, the first victim of illicit alcohol was brought to the Barwala Community Health Centre in Botad district. 24 hours later, an FIR was filed with Barwala police station against 14 persons. The FIR citing Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report states, "the liquid drunk by the victims contained 'K' and 'LL' Methyl Alcohol, 98.71 and 98.99 percent respectively."

According to the FIR filed by B G Vala, police sub inspector in charge of Barwala police station, nine persons from Rojid village of Botad district have died after drinking illicit liquor. While rest of the deceased belonged to other villages of Botad and Ahmedabad distrits.

Also Read: UP man kills parents, niece with hammer; surrenders later

One of the accused, Pintoo Rashikhai is said to have admitted before the police that he had purchased 200 liter chemicals from Vinod Bhikhabhai, Sanjay Bhikhabhai and Haresh Vala. After which he processed by mixing water into it and packed in plastic bags of five liters each, said the FIR.

FIR further states that Pintoo had sold this to bootleggers, Gajuben of Rojid village, Jatubhai of Ranpuri village, Bhaan Naran and Vijay Padhiya of Vaiya village.

The complainant also stated that Vinod and Sanjay had procured this chemical from one mini truck owner, Rajubhai. A 600 liter chemical stock was delivered near Dhandhuka town.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever