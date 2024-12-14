The 32-year-old had earlier told the police that he found his fingers missing after falling unconscious by the side of a road, though a probe into the chain of events revealed that the harm was self-inflicted

Representational pic

Listen to this article Gujarat man chops off four fingers to avoid working as computer operator in kin's firm x 00:00

In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old Gujarat resident chopped off four fingers of his left hand with a sharp knife to make himself unfit for his job as a computer operator at his relative's diamond firm, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Mayur Tarapara had earlier told the cops that he had found his fingers missing after falling unconscious by the side of a road, though a probe into the chain of events revealed that the harm was self-inflicted.

In a statement, the Surat Crime Branch said Tarapara took the step as he did not have courage to tell his kin that he no longer wanted work at the latter's firm, Anabh Gems, located in Varachha Mini Bazaar, PTI reported.

The man worked as a computer operator in the accounts department at the firm and the loss of fingers would have made him unfit for the job, the statement read.

According to PTI, Tarapara had told the Gujarat Police that he was on his way to a friend's house on December 8 on a motorcycle when he felt dizzy and passed out by the ring road near Vedanta Circle in Amroli.

He claimed that when he regained consciousness after 10 minutes, he found four fingers of his left hand had been chopped off.

It was then suspected that the fingers may have been cut and taken away for black magic, the police said.

A case was registered at Amroli Police Station in Surat and the probe was transferred to the city's crime branch, which found Tarapara's involvement after going through the CCTV footage of the area and deploying technical surveillance as well as human intel.

When the police confronted him, Tarapara confessed that he had bought a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore. "Four days later, on the night of December 8, he went to Amroli Ring Road and parked his motorcycle there. Around 10pm, he cut off four fingers with a knife and tied a rope near the elbow to prevent blood flow. He then put the knife and fingers in a bag and threw it away," an officer said. Later, his friends took him to the hospital, the police said.

The cops have found three of the fingers from a bag, while the knife was found in another bag.

Amroli Police are carrying out further probe, the officer informed.

(With PTI inputs)