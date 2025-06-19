Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Police arrests social media influencer for allegedly honeytrapping builder

Gujarat Police arrests social media influencer for allegedly honeytrapping builder

Updated on: 19 June,2025 03:23 PM IST  |  Surat
ANI |

Top

Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Surat, stated that an FIR had been registered for honey-trapping against Kirti Patel and five other accused, out of which four had been arrested

Gujarat Police arrests social media influencer for allegedly honeytrapping builder

The influencer, Kirti Patel, has demanded a ransom of 2 crores from a builder. Pic/ @kirti_patel_official5143 on Instagram

Listen to this article
Gujarat Police arrests social media influencer for allegedly honeytrapping builder
x
00:00

Gujarat Police arrested social media influencer Kirti Patel, with a following of more than one million followers on Instagram, who had been absconding for over 10 months after allegedly honeytrapping a builder.

Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Surat, stated that an FIR had been registered for honey-trapping against Kirti Patel and five other accused, out of which four had been arrested.


He further stated that the accused influencer had been arrested based on the warrant produced before the court, and added that Patel had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from a builder.


"In June 2024, an FIR was registered for honey-trapping, and 5 accused were there, 4 were arrested while Kirti Patel was on the run for the last 10 months. We had arrested her based on the warrant issued by the court and produced her before the court. She has demanded a ransom of 2 crores from a builder," Kumar told ANI.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Surat gujarat news national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK