The spell of showers led to severe waterlogging in the area, increasing the woes of locals in the city

A flooded area of Gujarat's Saurashtra region following heavy monsoon rains on July 23. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Gujarat rains: Heavy rainfall triggers flood-like situation in Navsari x 00:00

Heavy rainfall have created flood-like situation in Gujarat's Navsari. The rains have affected normal lives in the area, the ANI reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spell of showers led to severe waterlogging in the area, increasing the woes of locals in the city amid Gujarat rains.

In wake of the rainfall situation, District Collector Kshipra S Agre today inspected shelter homes set up for the rain affected people, as per the ANI.

While speaking to ANI, Agre said, "110 people have been rescued and shifted to shelter houses here. The Municipal Corporation, Police, and Administration are working together and urging people to shift to shelter homes as a precaution.".

She appealed to residents of the Navsari area to cooperate with the officials and assured them that they would be treated well in the shelter homes.

On Friday, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel had visited flood-affected areas of the Borsas area in the Anand district.

"Water has been filled in the low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall. Wherever garbage has spread, to stop the water-borne disease from spreading, the Arogya team, along with the doctors, are there," he said, according to the ANI.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in various districts of Gujarat.

As many as eight persons were killed in rain-related incidents and more than 800 people evacuated after swollen rivers and overflowing dams cut off several villages and inundated low-lying areas in large parts of Gujarat amid torrential downpour on Wednesday, officials said, reported the PTI.

Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains pounded south and Gujarat districts like Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Anand since the morning, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in some places for the day, they said.

Train services were also affected in some areas.

The administration in rain-battered districts of Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Anand deployed personnel from the NDRF and SDRF and local fire brigade teams to rescue people from flooded areas and relocate them to safe places.

The administration in Bharuch and Navsari had earlier announced a holiday for educational institutes due to incessant showers, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with ANI and PTI)