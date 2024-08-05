Gujarat rains: Several parts of Valsad face waterlogging after heavy rainfall

The state has been witnessing severe downpours for the last few days

Representational Image

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Gujarat's Valsad with rising water levels in the Auranga River. People from low-lying areas of the region have shifted to safe places, reported news agency ANI.

Amid Gujarat rains, Mukesh Patel, a local told ANI, "The situation of water logging has come down but the water level is increasing due to rain again. Auranga River can be seen flowing on the road in Bandar Road and Tariawad areas of the city."

"People of Bandar Road say that every day the water fills up there and the people of the low-lying areas have moved to a safe place" he added.

He further said "Currently the water level is low but it is increasing, from the last two to three days there has been continuous rain in the area, and the administration has warned us to move to a safer place. most of the people have already moved to a safer place," reported ANI.

"Bandar Road and Tariawad witness flooding every year, we have seen this from our childhood. Bandar Road and the Tariawad area of Valsad city witnessed waterlogging since last night. More than 2500 people live in this area," he added, reported ANI.

Earlier today, the National Disaster Response Force rescued seven people who had been stranded in Hinglaj village in the Valsad district of Gujarat due to heavy rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River, reported ANI.

The NDRF personnel carried out the rescue operation in the early hours of Monday. The people who were stranded were fishermen, officials said amid Gujarat rains.

Inspector NDRF, Ramesh Kumar said, "We got information from the district administration that seven persons are stranded in Hinglaj village because of continuous rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River. The water from the river came to the nearest low-lying areas."

"The people who are stranded are fishermen and they have no option but to get out because the level of water has risen a lot there. We have rescued them," he told ANI.

Many districts of Gujarat, including Valsad have been receiving heavy rains for the last couple of days.

On Saturday, day-to-day activities stalled in several parts of Vapi in Valsad as it faced waterlogging following heavy rain, reported ANI.

Earlier, on August 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of the possibility of rain and thundershowers for the next five days in several parts of Gujarat.

Earlier, amid torrential rains in the state, Gujarat's Navsari district experienced severe waterlogging, tasking the National Disaster Response Force to evacuate people from the inundated areas of the district.

The NDRF evacuated people who were stuck in the inundated areas of Navsari. The team rescued five people, including a child and an ailing woman, from the flood-affected area in Mithila Nagari of Navsari. At least 30 people were rescued from there. Amid the deluge-like conditions, Navsari Municipality prepared 20,000 food packets for the people who were stuck in the flood-affected areas of the city, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)