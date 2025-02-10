Gujarat: Three die after consuming drink suspected to be poisonous

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in the Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill; they were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead

The police on Monday said that three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, reported news agency PTI.

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in the Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill. They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai told PTI.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm. Prima facie, it was learnt that their health deteriorated after they consumed some intoxicating liquid from a bottle," he told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the blood samples sent for a forensic analysis, the official added.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

In November 2023, several persons died after consuming an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, sold over the counter at a grocery shop, near Nadiad in Kheda district.

People consume such drinks for intoxication in Gujarat, where liquor is banned.

150 students of residential schools suffer from cough, fever; 18 girls hospitalised

As many as 150 students of three government residential schools located within one campus in Gujarat's Surat district suffered from a viral infection and 18 of them, all girls, were hospitalised with fever, officials said Sunday, reported PTI.

Wadi village in Umarpada taluka has a cluster of three residential schools with over 650 male and female students.

Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel said 150 of these students contracted upper respiratory tract infections with symptoms of cough and fever over the past three to four days, reported PTI.

As many as 18 female students suffering from fever were admitted to a community health centre on Saturday, he said.

The district administration deployed a team of more than two dozen health personnel to screen the students at the school campus and take care of their health, he said.

"We have directed the principal to ensure that the airborne infection does not spread, and keep students with fever and cough in isolation with face masks. A medical team of 30 personnel is on the school campus," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)