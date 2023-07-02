Guru Purnima 2023: Why is it celebrated and what is the history behind it

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a significant festival that celebrates the relationship between gurus (spiritual teachers) and disciples

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival celebrated in India to honor and express gratitude towards their gurus (spiritual teachers) and mentors. The word "Guru" refers to a person who enlightens us, guides us, and imparts knowledge and wisdom. The festival holds great significance as it symbolises the bond between the teacher and the disciple.

Guru Purnima is a revered festival that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It is a time when people express their reverence for their gurus and acknowledge the role they play in their lives. The festival celebrates the ancient tradition of transmitting knowledge and wisdom from teacher to disciple. It reminds individuals of the importance of seeking guidance and learning from those who have mastered a particular field or spiritual path. Guru Purnima serves as a reminder to be grateful for the wisdom and guidance received and to continue the pursuit of knowledge and personal growth under the guidance of a guru.

Guru Purnima also holds significance in Buddhist traditions. It is believed that on this day, Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, to his five disciples. This sermon marked the beginning of the Buddhist community, or the Sangha, and the dissemination of Buddha's teachings.

The festival is observed with various rituals and customs. Disciples pay homage to their gurus by offering flowers, fruits, and other offerings. They seek blessings and express gratitude for the knowledge and guidance received. Satsangs (spiritual gatherings) are organized, where disciples listen to teachings, sing devotional songs, and engage in prayers.

Guru Purnima serves as a reminder of the importance of learning, seeking wisdom, and showing respect to those who have illuminated our path. It emphasises the significance of the teacher-student relationship and the transmission of knowledge from generation to generation.

Guru Purnima serves as a reminder to honor and appreciate the wisdom and guidance bestowed by gurus. It encourages individuals to reflect on the importance of spiritual growth and seek blessings for progress on the path of righteousness.

Guru Purnima is a joyous celebration that honors the contribution of gurus in shaping individuals' lives, fostering spiritual growth, and spreading the light of wisdom and enlightenment. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the path of knowledge and self-realisation.