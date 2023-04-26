Breaking News
Hamirpur: 3 police personnel found drunk during inspection, suspended

Updated on: 26 April,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Hamirpur
They said the inspection was conducted by Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma at the Nadaun police station on Tuesday night, and those allegedly found drunk included Station House Officer (SHO)

Hamirpur: 3 police personnel found drunk during inspection, suspended

Representational Pic. iStock

Hamirpur: 3 police personnel found drunk during inspection, suspended
Three police personnel were suspended after they were allegedly found drunk during an inspection of their station in the district, officials said.


They said the inspection was conducted by Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma at the Nadaun police station on Tuesday night, and those allegedly found drunk included Station House Officer (SHO).



A departmental inquiry has been ordered and all the three police personnel have been asked to report at Hamirpur police lines, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The police station falls under the Nadaun assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

himachal pradesh news India news national news Crime News

